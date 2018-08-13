CLOSE
Aretha Franklin Is Reportedly “Gravely” Ill And Near Her Death

The Queen of Soul is reportedly on her death bed

Aretha Franklin's Birthday Celebration

Source: Mark Sagliocco / Getty

 

The Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin is reportedly “gravelly ill,” according to Showbiz411. The singer is currently in her native Detroit surrounded by family and friends.

An 18-time Grammy winner, numerous reports about Franklin’s health in the past months have had her either seriously ill or completely fine. Last year, the 76-year-old Franklin revealed her stunning weight loss, which again brought rumors that the weight loss was cancer related.

She told JET earlier this year, “I am not one to do a lot of talking about my personal health or business,” she said at the time. “Not too much, not too much. There are a lot of people who will talk about anything, as long as there is somebody listening. But I am not one of those people. That’s not Aretha.”

She added, “I am not going to even deal with that. “I don’t have to talk about my health with anybody other than my doctors. The problem has been resolved.”

