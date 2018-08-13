CLOSE
National
Home > National

Rep. Keith Ellison Hints His Ex-Girlfriend Is Trying To Sabotage His Campaign

The Minnesota Democrat was expected to easily win the upcoming attorney general primary.

3 reads
Leave a comment

With just one day before Minnesota’s primary, Democratic Rep. Keith Ellison found himself fending off domestic abuse allegations from his ex-girlfriend that could sink his state attorney general campaign.

See Also: Keith Ellison ‘Doesn’t Give A Damn’ About His Political Legacy As He Leaves Congress

Ellison denied accusations on Sunday (August 12) of sending threatening texts messages and physically abusing Karen Monahan, the Associated Press reported.

One instance of abuse was caught on video and shows Ellison dragging Monahan off a bed by her feet, according to Ellison’s accusers.

“Karen and I were in a long-term relationship which ended in 2016, and I still care deeply for her well-being. This video does not exist because I have never behaved in this way, and any characterization otherwise is false,” the congressman stated.

In a Facebook post on Saturday night, Monahan’s son accused Ellison of sending his mother angry text messages and claimed that he viewed a video of the dragging incident. Monahan tweeted confirmation of her son’s claims.

Meanwhile, Ellison, a six-term congressman, is the perceived front-runner among several Democrats competing for state attorney general, Minnesota Public Radio News reported. Monahan, a political organizer, has publically supported one of his rivals, state Rep. Debra Hilstrom.

MPR News reviewed more than 100 texts and Twitter messages between the congressman and Monahan, but found no evidence to support the allegations. The messages revealed that the former couple communicated for months after their breakup. Their communication was sometimes friendly and at other times combative.

Kim Ellison, the congressman’s ex-wife, defended her ex-husband. “I want members of our community to know that the behavior described does not match the character of the Keith I know,” she said in a statement to reporters, according to MPR News.

SEE ALSO:

Soul Music Legend Aretha Franklin Is Reportedly Near Death

Omarosa Was OK With Trump’s Racism Until It Was Time To Sell Her Book

James Baldwin Sitting Smoking A Cigarette

Ten Quotes From James Baldwin That Will Change Your Life

10 photos Launch gallery

Ten Quotes From James Baldwin That Will Change Your Life

Continue reading Ten Quotes From James Baldwin That Will Change Your Life

Ten Quotes From James Baldwin That Will Change Your Life

Today is James Baldwin's birthday. We honor him with his greatest quotes.

Rep. Keith Ellison Hints His Ex-Girlfriend Is Trying To Sabotage His Campaign was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 5 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 7 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 7 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 7 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 10 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 11 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 11 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close