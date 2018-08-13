The White House Is Reacting To Omarosa’s Recordings

“And here we go”…

The White House is slamming former White House staffer Omarosa Manigault Newman for her recorded conversations with Chief of Staff John Kelly in the Situation Room. White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said “the very idea a staff member would sneak a recording device into the White House Situation Room shows a blatant disregard” for the country’s national security. Sanders also said the fact that Manigault Newman is bragging about the recordings on national television only proves her lack of character and integrity.

What are your thoughts to all of this?

