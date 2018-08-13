Bootleg Movie Review: ‘BlacKkKlansman’

Oleebo the bootleg movie warrior reviews Spike Lee’s BlacKkKlansman. This movie stars John David Washington, and tells the story of a black police officer that infiltrates the KKK, “it’s funny,” says Oleebo. This is one movie that will make black people happy and make the white people request “the white panther,” as the next Marvel movie.

