MICHAEL BROWN’S MOM RUNS FOR FERGUSON CITY COUNCIL

Lezley McSpadden, the mother of Michael Brown, announced that she plans to run for a seat on the Ferguson City Council. She is currently of seeking a new investigation into the death of her 18-year-old son, whowas unarmed when he was fatally shot during a confrontation with Ferguson officer Darren Wilson. She has never held a public office before but has been speaking out about the criminal justice system since her son’s death.

McSpadden said, ““I learned to walk again and this is one of my first steps: running for Ferguson City Council.”

Photos
