Kanye knows exactly what to say to get people talking. According to his new released track called, “XTCY,” he wants to have sex with his sister in laws. In the new song, he spits, “You got sick thoughts? I got more of em’. You got a sister in law you would smash? I got four of em’. Damn, those are your sisters. You did something unholy to them pictures. Damn, you need to be locked up. Nah, we need a bigger hot tub.”

Listen to the track below:

Kanye Wants To Have Sex w/ His Sister-In-Laws was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

