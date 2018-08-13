Dru Hill Gets Dragged on Twitter!

Well, the good news is, Dru Hill will continue to make new music and they have added two new members to the group. They will be merging with the ‘90s R&B group Playa, and will be releasing a new album called, “The Second Coming.” Jazz has left the group and will focus on a solo career. But that is not why they got clowned on twitter.

For some reason, a pair of Nike’s Air Force One sneakers was photo shopped onto the feet of one of the members and gave the lead singer, Sisqo, some extra fingers.

What an Epic Photoshop fail! Are you excited about the Playa/Dru Hill merge?

