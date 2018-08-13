CLOSE
Sam Smith Doesn’t Like Michael Jackson?

2016 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter - Inside

Source: Jeff Vespa/VF16 / Getty

Sam Smith upset a lot of his fans this weekend when a video went viral of him saying he doesn’t like the “King of Pop.” Watch the video below:

Sam was apparently lounging on a boat with his friend Adam Lambert when he says into the camera, ” I don’t like Michael Jackson but this is a good song.” Those few words sent the internet into a frenzy. Fans were upset that he would speak on Michael Jackson that way and others defended him saying that he has the right to his opinion.

One legend found his remarks to be repulsive and gave him a nice read, check out what Stephanie Mills had to say about Sam Smith’s disdain for Jackson.

 

 

Ms. Mills did not come to play honey! Your Thoughts?

 

Sam Smith Doesn’t Like Michael Jackson? was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

