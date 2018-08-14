Russ says if he were in the White House, he’d be “scared.” People can “hate on Omarosa all they want,” but nothing that she has said about Trump is new. We have all said at some point that he’s in a “mental decline,” maybe not in those exact words but we all know he isn’t very smart. The whole White House is full of liars, and “they should all be scared.” Omarosa’s book Unhinged comes out tomorrow and she’s telling us everything.

#RussRant: Omarosa's 'Unhinged'

