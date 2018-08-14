Jazzy Report: Automatic Voter Registration

Massachusetts will automatically register people to vote starting January 1, 2019. Residents will be registered when they make transactions at the states DMV or with the states healthcare system. So far 13 states and D.C have approved an automatic voter registration policy and 8 states have already begun using the policy.

