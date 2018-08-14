CLOSE
National
Home > National

Family Weighs Lawsuit After Cop Indicted In Fatal Shooting Of Black Man

Matthew Harrington, 25, was indicted for involuntary manslaughter in the July 2017 death of Antonio Garcia Jr., 47.

0 reads
Leave a comment

The grief-stricken family of a Black man killed by a fired police officer in Kansas last year was considering filing a wrongful death lawsuit.

Matthew Harrington, 25, was terminated in January after he killed Antonio Garcia, Jr., 47, during a domestic dispute investigation last July. He was indicted in the fatal shooting, prosecutors announced Monday. Garcia’s family had some sense of closure that Harrington was formally charged. However, they thought more serious charges would come, according to The Associated Press.

“They are relieved that there are finally some charges being filed,” Ken Barnes, one of the attorneys representing Garcia’s family, said. “They are disappointed that it is involuntary manslaughter and not something more serious, but they are relieved that the justice system is holding this man accountable.”

Harrington, of Henderson, Nevada, who made his first court appearance Monday, was released on $50,000 bond, Leavenworth County Prosecutor Todd Thompson said. The appearance came months after the fatal shooting incident.

The officer had been ordered to Garcia’s home after a domestic dispute broke out there. Garcia, who police said had left the residence but returned to find Harrington at the home, was stopped by the officer. Harrington tried to prevent Garcia from leaving in his SUV when the cop fatally shot the man.

Harrington was later axed for being in “violation of the department’s use of deadly force policy,” Leavenworth Police Chief Patrick Kitchens said. The cop’s attorneys defended his actions, saying that there was a “clear and imminent threat” at the time.

Garcia’s family has sued to obtain a copy of the video of the fatal shooting after only a few relatives had viewed the footage. Whether the family will definitely file a wrongful death lawsuit was currently unclear.

SEE ALSO:

Soul Music Legend Aretha Franklin Is Reportedly Near Death

Florida Denny’s Turns Away Black Churchgoers And Forced To Apologize

President Obama Joins Justice Department Ceremony Honoring Eric Holder

Aretha Franklin And Her Iconic Moments With Presidents Of The United States

11 photos Launch gallery

Aretha Franklin And Her Iconic Moments With Presidents Of The United States

Continue reading Aretha Franklin And Her Iconic Moments With Presidents Of The United States

Aretha Franklin And Her Iconic Moments With Presidents Of The United States

The Queen of Soul's iconic career has covered decades. During that time, she has met with several presidents. See some of her iconic moments with presidents below.

Family Weighs Lawsuit After Cop Indicted In Fatal Shooting Of Black Man was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 5 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 7 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 7 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 7 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 10 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 11 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 12 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close