Clark Atlanta University Responds To Over 150 Students Denied Housing

Clark Atlanta University was trending on social media Tuesday morning for all of the wrong reasons. At least 150 students arrived at Clark ready to start the fall 2018 semester, but there was no housing available, according to reports. After tons of backlash, the HBCU has responded.

See Also: President Donald Trump’s Voter Fraud Claims Could Lead To More Voter Suppression

Students waited at the Clark Atlanta Student Center waiting to receive word on their dorm room assignments, something they all put down deposits for, but got no answers, WBS-TV in Atlanta reported Monday. Classes were scheduled to begin Tuesday.

It was expected that even more students will be arriving only to find out there is no housing available for them.

“They are saying that there’s no housing available and that one would have to resort to off-campus housing, which is a problem,” one student told WBS-TV. Many of the students are out-of-state.

About 150 students are waiting for answers about their housing at Clark Atlanta University. Many of them told us they had already paid in full and were supposed to be in a dorm tonight. What the university told @rikkiklausWSB, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11. pic.twitter.com/zYnKNecpyy — WSB-TV (@wsbtv) August 14, 2018

In a statement to WBS-TV, it was unclear where the HBCU was assigning blame. Clark administrators seemed to “imply” that students “did not follow the rules,” WBS-TV reported.

“We have housing for all freshmen and sophomores who are financially enrolled,” the statement from Michael Marshall, Clark Atlanta’s associate vice president of enrollment services said in part. “Those who have not completed the financial enrollment process are being offered temporary housing while they complete the process.”

That statement wasn’t good enough for at least on parent of a student enrolled at Clark for the fall semester.

“They can pull it up and show you that they’re financially enrolled in the school, and they still don’t have housing,” Ericka Eddins told WBS-TV.

Consequently, the university is being slammed on social media.

It’s too early for this lol… Clark Atlanta University is trending nationally bc of housing issues 🤦🏾‍♀️😩 — ElleDSouth (@Lindsay_withanA) August 14, 2018

"Clark Atlanta University" Some things never change #HBCU Get those kids some rooms these are your future alums! — Jay Fouse (@JaJaskii) August 14, 2018

Clark Atlanta University what are y'all doing man 150 people who paid are without dorm rooms smfh Where will the out of towners go? — T®️🅰️♈️ (@Thawk49) August 14, 2018

One of my boys was JUST telling me how GREAT Clark Atlanta University is 😂😂 welp — Corleone (@Nowillywonka) August 14, 2018

Why is my school in the news? Lawd what y'all doing Clark Atlanta University. I still love y'all and hopefully you all fix the housing problem — It´s Really Kita (@itsreallykita) August 14, 2018

Hopefully, this is resolved soon.

SEE ALSO:

Meet Jogger Joe, The Man Who Took Racist Cue From BBQ Becky In Tossing Homeless Man’s Clothes

Trump-Supporting DA Calls ‘Ghetto’ Maxine Waters A ‘Bitch,’ Can’t Believe She Hasn’t Been Shot

This Colin Kaepernick Retweet Says Everything You Need To Know About The NFL Players’ Anthem Grievance

Clark Atlanta University Responds To Over 150 Students Denied Housing was originally published on newsone.com