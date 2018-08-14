CLOSE
National
Home > National

Black Candidate Finds It ‘Strange’ That Only His Name Was Omitted On Election Guides

Mandela Barnes, the sole Black candidate running for Wisconsin lieutenant governor, says his name was omitted from some election guides. He spoke with NewsOne about it.

0 reads
Leave a comment

The sole Black candidate running for Wisconsin lieutenant governor said he found it suspicious that his name did not appear on some election notices in the days leading up to Tuesday’s primary election. It raised concerns of voter suppression, especially in a state with a history of the practice, Mandela Barnes told NewsOne exclusively.

See Also: Wisconsin’s Voter ID Laws Likely Suppressed 200,000 Votes, And May Have Given Trump The Election

“It’s very strange that I was the only name left off the election guides,” Barnes told NewsOne Tuesday morning, the day of his Democratic primary contest. “I could see if there were a number of errors, but it was just my name left off.”

Barnes, 31, squared off Tuesday against businessman Kurt Kober for the chance to challenge incumbent Republican Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch in the November general election. Two independent candidates were also in the race, and their names appeared in the voter guides.

At least three Wisconsin newspapers omitted the name of the former state representative for Milwaukee on published election notices. Oneida County’s clerk accepted part of the blame for making a clerical error, Madison365.com reported. Barnes’ name also failed to appear in a newspaper located outside Oneida County, he said.

Barnes learned about the omissions when a friend in the Green Bay area noticed that the candidate’s name was missing. A second friend contacted him Monday with the same report about a different newspaper. Barnes, a Milwaukee native, went into panic mode and contacted the state election commission, which assured him that his name was still on election ballots statewide.

It’s easy to see why this situation raised fears of voter suppression. After Wisconsin’s Republican-led statehouse changed its voter registration law to mandate stricter identification in 2015, more than 200,000 people who were mostly African-Americans were blocked from voting in the 2016 presidential election, according to a study by the voting rights group Priorities USA. That was more than enough blocked votes to help President Donald Trump narrowly win the state.

Voter suppression in Wisconsin continues to be major issue for the 2018 elections.

“We do have huge voter suppression issues in Wisconsin,” Barnes said. “I won’t go so far as to say this is an instance of voter suppression, but we do have the most restrictive voter ID laws, and people have been purged from the voter rolls.”

SEE ALSO:

Florida Denny’s Turns Away Black Churchgoers And Forced To Apologize

The Most Hilarious Tweets Destroying Omarosa For Her Weird As Hell ‘Today Show’ Interview

Therese Patricia Okoumou scales the Statue of Liberty on July 4, 2018

Iconic Images Of Black Women Protesting In The 21st Century

9 photos Launch gallery

Iconic Images Of Black Women Protesting In The 21st Century

Continue reading Iconic Images Of Black Women Protesting In The 21st Century

Iconic Images Of Black Women Protesting In The 21st Century

On July 4, Therese Patricia Okoumou scaled the Statue of Liberty in protest of Trump's racist immigration policies. The 44-year-old immigrant from the Democratic Republic of the Congo  was caught on camera, creating one of many iconic images of Black women protesting in the 21st century. See the gallery of some of our favorite images.

Black Candidate Finds It ‘Strange’ That Only His Name Was Omitted On Election Guides was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 5 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 7 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 7 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 7 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 10 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 11 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 12 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close