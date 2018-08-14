LL Cool J and Busta Rhymes for Governor?

The founder of the Hip Hop Union and Republican congressional candidate against Rep. Adriano Espaillat (D-Manhattan), is looking at LL Cool J and Busta Rhymes as potential candidates to run for governor of New York. According to reports, Jineaa Butler said, “We’re looking for somebody that can energize the vote so we can clear the 50,000 votes (needed to secure a guaranteed ballot line the next four years) and someone who resonates with millennials and young folks.”

Butler plans to mold the New American Party the same way hip-hop was molded into the “the most influential and dominant music genre,” saying, “Hip-hop changed the world 40, 45 years ago when it started. It just gave people an absolute freedom of speech. We want to use that same principle with a strong agenda that addresses economic disparity and prosperity-driven initiatives. This would work right now in America. America needs something else. We’re fighting against each other. We’ve come too far in this country to go back to racism. Hip-hop brought people together.”

More than 15,000 people have signed the petition in support of the New American Party. Would you vote for Busta Rhymes or LL Cool J for Governor of NY?

