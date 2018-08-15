CLOSE
Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Nicki Minaj’s Public Quarrel With Safaree Is A Reminder Black Women Are Loyal To A Fault

When a woman's fed up...

1 reads
Leave a comment
Celebrity Sightings in New York City - August 13, 2018

Source: Raymond Hall / Getty

Black women are loyal to a fault. We endure all things, conceal our pain and at the end of it, are shaded. It’s the reason (some) Black women get angry when they see a Black man with a White woman. It’s why Nicki Minaj is currently engulfed in a Twitter beef with her ex-boyfriend Safaree.

MUST READ: Nicki Minaj Airs Out Safaree And His Purchased Hairline

The fog surrounding Nicki and Safaree’s failed relationship is thick with mystery. Shortly after their breakup, Safaree revealed intimate details that portrayed Nicki as abusive, dismissive and cold. Nicki recently opened up to Funkmaster Flex about her relationship with Safaree and Meek Mill, spilling candid details never-before heard.

Minaj moved to Atlanta in the nascent stage of her career. She packed up her car with her belongings with $1,000 in her bank account and set out to pursue her rap career. According to Nicki, Safaree, who was her rap groups hype man at the time, asked to go with her. After one day of working, Minaj claims Safaree quit and refused to hustle so she took it upon herself to pay their rent. “I’ll book some shows,” she told him and carried the weight of their move on her shoulders as Black women often do.

I was 22 when I moved out my mother’s house under the premise I would be going 50/50 with my ex-boyfriend. He didn’t have a job, but I was optimistic he would find one and until then determined to “hold it down.” Finding a job took more than 10 years, but the destruction it caused on my body and mental couldn’t be tagged with a price gun. Like Nicki, I sacrificed myself for the greater good of a man who betrayed me with his behavior and disloyalty.

Nicki is like me and many women, who’ve broken their backs to sustain a relationship and find themselves still, somehow, defending, with silence, the man who hurt them long after their relationship has ended. I too am guilty. What seemed to penetrate Nicki’s tough skin, was Safaree’s attempt to slander her craft. And like a simple-minded man, Funk Flex said defended Safaree. “Me, if I was dating you and no longer allowed to date you and you were dating someone else. I can understand where the hurt came from. You know how he looked out here when that was going on?”

“It don’t give you a right to lie about someone’s craft just because you know they’re a woman and people would believe you.”

Nicki claims Safaree used her money to pay prostitutes and was cheating on her, yet she still didn’t spill the dirty details on their relationship when Safaree was doing his press rounds.

During her hour long conversation with Funkmaster Flex, Nicki also revealed details about her public relationship with Meek Mill, alluding that she suffered some sort of emotional abuse.

“Do you think there’s anything you could have done better? Sometimes the man does take the brunt of the relationship?” Flex asked. Nicki quickly corrected him “He should.” “You’re saying that because you’re a man, she continued.

“I had no words for him. It’s taken me a lot to get to this place,” she explained. “Since he came home, he’s apologized to me and tried to be the bigger person.

As problematic as Nicki’s brand of feminism may be, at times, to some she is stern in her beliefs about how women should be respected and treated.

“This goes for every successful beautiful woman, if you don’t have a secure man, run. You’re in trouble. He needs to be secure in the house and out the house. He needs to know I got a good woman by my side, I don’t care how many men want her. I know she gonna hold me down. And he shouldn’t have to belittle you to make you feel lower so that you can have a low self-esteem so that he can feel better about himself.” And when Flex tried to assert that because she is the biggest female rapper, it is tough for a man to function in a relationship. “Lets hold men accountable for their actions. Let’s not give men excuses.”

Because Nicki has been so private about her love life even when her exes have personally bashed her, it leaves much to the imagination and plenty room to form one’s own opinion. Something Nicki talked about when mentioning her ex Safaree. “No one defended me,” she said. And that is so typical for Black women. No one defends us.

We’ll never know what exactly went down between Nicki and Safaree, Nicki and Meek and whoever else she’s dated, but we do know Black women stand on the front lines and are the first to get damaged in the line of love and war. And for that matter, Black men like Funk Flex will continue to try to make excuses for why men behave the way they do, further perpetuating the cycle.

Watch the full interview, below:

RELATED STORIES:

The Gift And The Curse Of Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj’s ‘Barbie Dreams’ Is Trending Because She Called Out All Hip-Hop’s Heavyweights

 

Nicki Minaj’s Public Quarrel With Safaree Is A Reminder Black Women Are Loyal To A Fault was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 5 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 7 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 7 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 7 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 10 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 11 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 11 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close