Beyoncé Dedicates Detroit OTR II Concert To Ailing Aretha Franklin

According to reports Beyoncé dedicated Monday night’s Detroit concert to the ailing Aretha Franklin, drawing a massive roar from the Queen of Soul’s hometown crowd.

USAToday: The moment came early in Beyoncé’s show with Jay-Z at Ford Field, packed with 40,000-plus.

Close Thank you for subscribing!

RELATED: Here’s Everything We Know About Aretha Franklin’s Recent Health Concerns

“We love you,” Beyonce said of Franklin, adding a thank-you for “the beautiful music.”

DJ Khaled, spinning tunes ahead of the power couple’s set, had drawn his own stadium-sized cheers when he dropped into Franklin’s “Respect.”

RELATED: Update: Aretha Franklin Is Reportedly “Gravely” Ill And Near Her Death

As the Free Press confirmed today, the 76-year-old singer is seriously ill. She is under the watch of family and doctors at her home in Detroit’s Riverfront Towers.

Related:

Aretha Franklin And Her Iconic Moments With Presidents Of The United States

Powerhouse Performances From Aretha Franklin That Proves She Will Always Be The Queen Of Soul

Aretha Franklin In Pictures: Rare Photos From The Queen Of Soul's Early Career 12 photos Launch gallery Aretha Franklin In Pictures: Rare Photos From The Queen Of Soul's Early Career 1. Denise Nicholas And Aretha Franklin On 'Room 222' Source:Getty 1 of 12 2. Aretha Franklin, circa 1960s Source:WENN 2 of 12 3. Aretha Franklin At The 50th Annual Academy Awards Source:Getty 3 of 12 4. Muhammad Ali And Aretha Franklin On Muhammad Ali Variety Special Source:Getty 4 of 12 5. Aretha Franklin Singing On Muhammad Ali Variety Special Source:Getty 5 of 12 6. Aretha Franklin, circa 1970s Source:WENN 6 of 12 7. Aretha Franklin Singing With Tom Jones On 'This Is Tom Jones' Source:Getty 7 of 12 8. Aretha Franklin Performing at Madison Square Garden Source:Getty 8 of 12 9. Aretha Franklin sur scène Source:Getty 9 of 12 10. Aretha Fanklin pictured in the summer of 1970 Source:Getty 10 of 12 11. Aretha Franklin In Boston In 1971 Source:Getty 11 of 12 12. Aretha Franklin, circa 1967 Source:WENN 12 of 12 Skip ad Continue reading Aretha Franklin In Pictures: Rare Photos From The Queen Of Soul’s Early Career Aretha Franklin In Pictures: Rare Photos From The Queen Of Soul's Early Career Aretha Franklin blossomed into arguably the greatest singer of all time, but the fame and acclaim wasn't achieved overnight. The Queen of Soul flexed her enviable vocal chords from a young age, which took her from singing in the church to ultimately signing a major record contract and releasing her debut album at the age of 18. Scroll through the below photos showing scenes from early on in her career on her way to fully earning her iconic nickname.

Beyoncé Dedicates Detroit OTR II Concert To Ailing Aretha Franklin was originally published on kissdetroit.com