Beyoncé Dedicates Detroit OTR II Concert To Ailing Aretha Franklin

According to reports Beyoncé dedicated Monday night’s Detroit concert to the ailing Aretha Franklin, drawing a massive roar from the Queen of Soul’s hometown crowd.
USAToday: The moment came early in Beyoncé’s show with Jay-Z at Ford Field, packed with 40,000-plus.
“We love you,” Beyonce said of Franklin, adding a thank-you for “the beautiful music.”
DJ Khaled, spinning tunes ahead of the power couple’s set, had drawn his own stadium-sized cheers when he dropped into Franklin’s “Respect.”
As the Free Press confirmed today, the 76-year-old singer is seriously ill. She is under the watch of family and doctors at her home in Detroit’s Riverfront Towers.
