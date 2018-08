Bruno Mars just made the big announcement of who is going to join him on hs “24K Magic Tour.” Cardi B has stepped down from the tour to raise her newborn. So, Bruno has announced her replacement, or should I say replacements. Find out who in the video below:

Swipe Left to see who he chose. What do you think?

Who Will Replace Cardi B on Bruno Mars Tour?? was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 100.3: