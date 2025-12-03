50 Cent’s New Diddy Docuseries Exposes Shocking New Allegations

Docuseries explores Diddy's climb to the top and scandals that followed, including Tupac and Biggie's murders

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson’s long-awaited documentary about Sean “Diddy” Combs has officially arrived on Netflix, and people are already calling it one of the most revealing looks at the hip-hop mogul to date. The four-part series, titled Sean Combs: The Reckoning, follows Combs’ climb to the top of the music world and the dramatic fall that came after years of accusations finally spilled into public view.

Jackson, who served as an executive producer, said he spent more than a year working with director Alexandria Stapleton to piece together the story. The result is a project that blends history, personal testimony, and never-before-seen material to show the complexity—and darkness—surrounding Combs’ legacy.

One of the biggest portions of the series takes viewers back to the 1990s, when the murders of Tupac Shakur and The Notorious B.I.G. left the industry shaken. Tupac was killed in 1996, and Biggie was murdered just months later after leaving a Los Angeles event with Combs. Since Biggie was signed to Combs’ label, his death has always been tied to Bad Boy Entertainment’s history. Stapleton says the documentary includes “a lot of new information” about both killings—details she believes have never been fully connected in one place until now.

The documentary also dives into more recent allegations. Former Danity Kane singer Aubrey O’Day shares a deeply emotional moment in which she reveals she may have been assaulted during her time at Bad Boy. She recounts learning about an affidavit from another woman who claimed she walked in on Combs and another man assaulting O’Day, who appeared disoriented and partially unclothed. O’Day admits she has no memory of the incident and says the possibility of what might have happened has been difficult to even process. Stapleton says they spent hours making sure O’Day felt supported before sharing her experience on camera.

O’Day also describes sexually explicit messages she says Combs sent her while he was her boss—messages she believes contributed to her being fired when she did not engage with him. Combs’ team responded to the documentary broadly, saying they would not comment on individual stories and dismissing the series as biased.

The docuseries becomes even more intense when it reveals secret footage of Combs recorded just days before his 2024 arrest. Netflix maintains that the video was obtained legally, while Combs’ representatives insist it was private material never meant for public release. The disagreement has already led Combs’ legal team to send a cease-and-desist letter to Netflix.

The final episodes feature jurors from Combs’ sex trafficking case sharing their thoughts on the trial. One juror expressed confusion about Combs’ relationship with Cassie Ventura, whose lawsuit accusing him of abuse was settled within a day of being filed. Another juror recalled Combs quietly nodding throughout the proceedings, insisting it didn’t affect the deliberations.

With new testimony, rare footage, and emotional firsthand accounts, Sean Combs: The Reckoning attempts to tell the full story—one that spans decades, careers, and controversies that continue to reverberate across the entertainment world.

50 Cent’s New Diddy Docuseries Exposes Shocking New Allegations was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com