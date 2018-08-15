Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat
Oh boy. A man near Philadelphia, PA shot up a Walmart out of anger yesterday (August 14, 2018). He escaped with a female he was with after injuring a few customers, but was later apprehended and is now being held on a $1 million dollar bail.
See video below for more details (please be patient as it loads).
Source: Dallas News
-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)
Man Shoots Up Walmart, Injures Several Shoppers [VIDEO] was originally published on thebeatdfw.com