Trump White House Apologizes For What They Do Best — Lying

Sarah Sanders blatantly lied about African-American job growth.

The only good thing the Trump White House does is lie. This shouldn’t be shocking considering Donald Trump has reportedly lied over 3,000 times since he took office. Their latest “fib” is over African-American job growth.

On Tuesday, Sarah Huckabee Sanders lied to the American people by saying, “This president, since he took office, created 700,000 new jobs for African-Americans. After eight years of President Obama in office, he only created 195,000 jobs for African-Americans. President Trump in his first year-and-a-half has already tripled what President Obama did in eight years.”

Watch Sarah’s foolishness below:

The Bureau of Labor Statistics (and any thinking person) says this is wrong. Obama added 3 million jobs for the Black community, even after inheriting a disastrous economy from President Bush. Bloomberg.com reported while Trump has added 700,000 more jobs in the Black community, “Trump inherited an economy on the upswing, and the rate of job growth has not changed significantly during his administration.” See the chart below:

Sanders backtracked in a snarky tweet, writing, “Correction from today’s briefing: Jobs numbers for Pres Trump and Pres Obama were correct, but the time frame for Pres Obama wasn’t. I’m sorry for the mistake, but no apologies for the 700,000 jobs for African Americans created under President Trump.” See the tweet below:

If Sanders is going to start apologizing, she could do a whole press conference on her months of lies—from immigration to Hispanic unemployment to spinning the words that come out of the president’s mouth.

This is America.

Photos
