List of Christmas-Themed Bars in Cincinnati

Published on December 5, 2025

Close‑up of Aperol Spritz cocktail glass with dancing women in party background, festive design for Christmas, New Year, Birthday, Women’s Day, and alcohol‑free lifestyle concepts.
Break out the tinsel and Liquid IV. It’s time to bar hop through some of Cincinnati’s Christmas-themed bars!

During this time of year, it’s common for bars & lounges to transform their usually rowdy spaces into magical Winter Wonderlands. We’ve complied a list of must-see, limited-time Christmas bars in the 513… Perfect for friends, family, or date night.

What better way to celebrate the holidays than with a sweet (strong) seasonal drink under twinkling lights and Xmas tunes?

Here’s a list of Christmas Pop Up Bars in Cincinnati

Cobblestone OTR @ 1132 Race St.

Cinema OTR @ 1517 Vine St.

Tinsel Haus at The Graduate Cincinnati @ 151 Goodman St.

Red Leprechaun @ 20 W. Freedom Way

Arnold’s @ 210 E. 8th St.

The Pitch @ 1430 Central Pkwy

The Overlook Lodge @ 6083 Montgomery Rd.

Tiki Tiki Bang Bang @ 965 E. McMillan St.

Covington Yard @ 401 Greenup St., Covington KY

Braxton Brewing Company @ 27 W. 7th St., Covington KY


