Teyana Taylor Quits Tour!

2016 Soul Train Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: Mindy Small / Getty

 

Teyana Taylor says she quits! She is removing herself from the “Later That Night Tour” that she co-headlined with R&B singer Jeremih. She says she was mistreated.

She made the announcement on Twitter, saying,”I’ve been extremely mistreated on this tour so on that note I will NO longer continue to stay on the #LaterThatNightTour because if I do ima end up knocking this nigga out. I’m sorry to all who has already purchased tickets to see me I will make sure everyone gets refunded! @Jeremih Lazy, sneaky, jealous, conniving, selfish, lame ass ni$$a! Don’t ever try to play me Petunia! They come to see me then 80% of the room leave after MY SET! work my ass off every city, every night! You’ve done nothing this whole tour but act like a DIVA in ya princess chair

 

Power 106 Presents Powerhouse 2017

Source: Scott Dudelson / Getty

Jeremih responded by posting a video on Instagram of Lil Duval’s song “Best Life” and referencing Teyana’s album “KTSE” (Keep The Same Energy).

 

 

 

Teyana Taylor Quits Tour! was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

