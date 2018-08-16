Teyana Taylor says she quits! She is removing herself from the “Later That Night Tour” that she co-headlined with R&B singer Jeremih. She says she was mistreated.

She made the announcement on Twitter, saying,”I’ve been extremely mistreated on this tour so on that note I will NO longer continue to stay on the # LaterThatNightTour because if I do ima end up knocking this nigga out. I’m sorry to all who has already purchased tickets to see me I will make sure everyone gets refunded! @Jeremih Lazy, sneaky, jealous, conniving, selfish, lame ass ni$$a! Don’t ever try to play me Petunia! They come to see me then 80% of the room leave after MY SET! work my ass off every city, every night! You’ve done nothing this whole tour but act like a DIVA in ya princess chair

Jeremih responded by posting a video on Instagram of Lil Duval’s song “Best Life” and referencing Teyana’s album “KTSE” (Keep The Same Energy).

Teyana Taylor Quits Tour! was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

