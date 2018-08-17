DL’s GED Section: Sarah Sanders Couldn’t Come Up With A Lie

Sarah Huckabee Sanders went on live TV and attempted to clean up the issue of Trump saying the N word. There was no way that she could though, she can’t say that he never said it and then have a tape come out. His actions, his words and his followers all point to him being a racist. “He is a racist through and through and you can not pretend you don’t know it.”

