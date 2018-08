Aretha Franklin had so many great songs, her top 10 could really be any of her songs. On DL and Jazzy’s list is Chain of Fools, Natural Woman, Ain’t No Way, I Say A Little Prayer, Think, I Never Loved A Man and Dr. Feel Good. What are your favorite Aretha songs?

