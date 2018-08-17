Will Jennifer Hudson Play Aretha Franklin in New Biopic?

As we all mourning the loss of the “Queen of Soul” Aretha Franklin, rumors are swirling once again that singer/actress Jennifer Hudson will play her in a new biopic.

Reports say the movie that has been in the works for several years and guess who else has reportedly threw their hats in the ring to play Ms. Franklin? Halle Berry and Queen Latifah were allegedly in talks to snag the position. Aretha authorized the film and even worked with Hudson to teach her about her life.

Hudson did address the passing of the icon, “I have no words , so I will let the Queen say it ! But I will Say while teaching me about your life , u taught me so much about life and schooled me in mine . I will never forget those teachings #riparethafranklin,”

