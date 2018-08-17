Max Lomas was the close friend of Bobbi Kristina Brown who found her body in the bathtub. Unfortunately, reports say, that he has also died in the same manner – from a drug overdose. Lomas was at a friend’s home this and went into the bathroom but took a long time to come out. Out of concern, the friend checked in on him and found him unresponsive on the floor with a syringe near his body. He was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Lomas spent a significant amount of time with Bobbi and her boyfriend, Nick Gordon, in the days leading up to her death.

FRIEND WHO FOUND BOBBI KRISTINA’S BODY, DIES OF DRUG OVERDOSE was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 100.3: