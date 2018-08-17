CLOSE
Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

FRIEND WHO FOUND BOBBI KRISTINA’S BODY, DIES OF DRUG OVERDOSE

1 reads
Leave a comment

 

Max Lomas was the close friend of Bobbi Kristina Brown who found her body in the bathtub. Unfortunately, reports say, that he  has also died in the same manner – from a drug overdose. Lomas was at a friend’s home this and went into the bathroom but took a long time to come out. Out of concern, the friend checked in on him and found him unresponsive on the floor with a syringe near his body. He was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Lomas spent a significant amount of time with Bobbi and her boyfriend, Nick Gordon, in the days leading up to her death.

FRIEND WHO FOUND BOBBI KRISTINA’S BODY, DIES OF DRUG OVERDOSE was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 5 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 7 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 7 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 7 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 11 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 11 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 12 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close