Black Woman Screenshots Email From Company Saying She Didn’t Get A Job Because Her Name Is ‘Ghetto’

A Black Missouri women claims she wasn’t hired for a job because her name was too “ghetto” for the company’s liking.

According to the St. Louis Dispatch, Hermeisha Robinson applied for a customer service position for Mantality Health, a clinic that treats men with low testosterone. To her surprise, she received an email that read as the following:

“Thank you for your interest in careers at Mantality Health. Unfortunately we do not consider candidates that have suggestive ‘ghetto’ names.”

Soon after, Robinson posted a screen shot of the correspondence on her Facebook page for everyone to see.

“My feelings are very hurt and they even got me second-guessing my name, trying to figure out if my name is really that ‘ghetto,’” she wrote in the post.

Robinson wasn’t the only one. Roughly 20 people, including Dorneshia Zachery received the same email.

“The company looked at my name and said we don’t care about what you’ve done in life your name is going is going to dismiss you completely,” Zachery told KMOV.

So what’s the deal?

Apparently the company is claiming their email system was hacked by a former disgruntled employee. Kevin Meuret, the owner of the company, told the Post-Dispatch, “I’m a father of three daughters, and that young lady getting that (response) is horrible.”

He added, “That young lady opened something that must have felt like a freight train, and that’s unacceptable.”

The company has launched an investigation with job hunting website Indeed.com to locate the IP address of the email sender. Meanwhile, Indeed claims there is no evidence to support this hacking accusation.

“Account security is of utmost importance to Indeed and something that we diligently monitor. Account holders are responsible for use of their password and we recommend frequent updates and complete confidentiality of your password. Our investigation into this particular account shows no evidence of compromise,” they wrote in a statement.

The plot thickens.

BEAUTIES: What do you think?

