Spirit Airlines Passenger Convicted After Undressing & Fondling Woman While She Was Asleep

Justice has been served in the case of the Spirit Airlines passenger who was accused of sexually assaulting a fellow passenger while she was asleep. Not to mention his wife was sitting right next to him.

CNN reports:

Prabhu Ramamoorthy was convicted of sexual abuse on board an aircraft for digitally penetrating the victim, the US Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Michigan said. His sentencing date is set for December 12, and he could face up to life in prison. After finishing his sentence, Ramamoorthy — who is in the United States on a work visa — will be deported to his home country. The criminal complaint against Ramamoorthy did not specify his home country.

The 22-year old victim told FBI agents that when she woke up in her window seat, Ramamoorthy, an IT manager in the US on a work Visa, was shoving his fingers inside her pants “and vigorously moving them”. She said he stopped touching her when she opened her eyes but she noticed her pants and blouse were unbuttoned. Ramamoorthy was arrested as soon as the Vegas flight landed in Detroit. His excuse for the vile behavior?

Man is found guilty of sexually abusing a sleeping woman on a Spirit Airlines flight as his wife sat next to him https://t.co/d2eZpzDi4E — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) August 19, 2018

Prabhu old told police he had been in a deep sleep during the flight and did not know where he had placed his hands. He then switched the story up, saying he might have unclasped the sleeping woman’s bra while playing with it and had cupped her breasts over her blouse. Ramamoorthy also admitted that he “unzipped the woman’s pants part-way and put his finger in her pants’ in an attempt to digitally penetrate her, but says he wasn’t able to.”

According to U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider, a jury deliberated for less than four hours before returning their guilty verdict. He said in a statement, “Everyone has the right to be secure and safe when they travel on airplanes. We will not tolerate the behavior of anyone who takes advantage of victims who are in a vulnerable position, and we are glad the jury agreed.”

Prabhu Ramamoorthy is due back in court to be sentenced on December 12.

Spirit Airlines Passenger Convicted After Undressing & Fondling Woman While She Was Asleep was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 100.3: