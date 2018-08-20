CLOSE
Fa Sho Celebrity News
Home > Fa Sho Celebrity News

KISS, ARETHA: Gene Chokes Up During HLN Salute

4 reads
Leave a comment

Right at the top, KISS bassist Gene Simmons told HLN on Thursday that people may think he’s an odd choice to speak about the late Aretha Franklin, “but I loved Aretha like tens of millions of people.”

Then he choked up for a few seconds before giving a very heartfelt and personal recollection of his own introduction to and, eventually, interactions with the Queen of Soul. Included in the six-minute tribute, the story of how he once nearly was able to arrange a duet recording between Franklin and his then girlfriend, Diana Ross, by simply calling Aretha directly and asking if she’d be interested. She was, but it never happened anyway.

 

Funeral Arrangements

Aretha Franklin‘s life will be celebrated over several days at least two separate venues.

According to Detroit’s WXYZ TV, the public will be welcome to the viewing of Franklin’s body at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History.

But the actual funeral service will be limited to family and close friends — it will be held at Detroit’s Greater Grace Temple.

The sepcific dates for the viewing and service have yet to be announced.

Don Juan Fasho

Source: CS / CS

Aretha , chokes , donjuanfasho , During , fasho celebrity news , Gene , HLN , kiss , salute , up

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 5 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 7 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 7 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 7 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 11 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 12 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 12 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close