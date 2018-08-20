Over the weekend Russ had an interesting conversation with a white woman who is a Trump supporter. Of course the issue of race came up in the conversation and the woman was upset that racism is associated with Trump. Eventually the woman said that because Trump is a millionaire he must be intelligent, and Russ then exposed her racism by asking if the athletes who are millionaires are also smart. Her answer was no.

#RussRant: You're Guilty By Association

