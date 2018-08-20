Family Of Deceased Chicago Teen Demand Video Showing Death They Say Police Lied About

The cause of death of a 15-year-old teen is under dispute in Chicago. The family of Steven Rosenthal, who is Black, has demanded the release of a video of the young man’s death during their disagreement with police statements saying the teen committed suicide after he fled from cops on Friday (Aug. 17).

Rosenthal’s family believes Chicago PD killed the young man, saying there is no way that the teen would have shot himself in the head. “I need to see evidence, body cams. They need to release the video. My nephew would never commit suicide, ever,” said his aunt, Terinica Thomas, according to WBBM. “My 15-year-old nephew, Steven, was shot and killed by Chicago Police Department.”

Protesters had gathered Sunday to demand answers in Rosenthal’s death amid the dispute between the teen’s family and police.

Chicago Police said that on Friday they tried to question 15-year-old Steven Rosenthal. He ran and cops said that when they gave chase, Rosenthal shot himself to death. Rosenthal's family is now demanding an independent investigation into his death. https://t.co/iQi3p6dAGU — The Appeal (@theappeal) August 20, 2018

A video that will shed light on exactly what happened to the teen in his last moments will be released and shown to the family first after legal hurdles are cleared, Chicago police said.

“Any time you have a juvenile involved in releasing video, it’s different. So we’ll look at everything, and when feasible and lawfully [we’ll release the video,”] Police Supt. Eddie Johnson said Monday. “Certainly we would like the family to see it first.”

Rosenthal was stopped and questioned by cops after they believed he was armed, police said, adding he fled from officers and then shot himself after a brief foot pursuit in Chicago’s Lawndale neighborhood. Ballistics and camera footage corroborate their story that the teen killed himself and officers didn’t fire any weapons during the confrontation, they also claimed.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s office deemed Rosenthal’s death a suicide. However, witnesses have contradicted the cause-of-death ruling, Rosenthal’s family and attorney said. The teen’s relatives and community are demanding justice.

A GoFundMe has been started for Rosenthal.

NOW: Family, friends, activists hold an emotional press conference on the fatal shooting of Steven Rosenthal. Those present are Rosenthal's death was not a suicide, are demanding justice for him, saying he was fatally shot by police. pic.twitter.com/DQkLgqMy5v — Colin B Photography (@colinbphoto) August 19, 2018

