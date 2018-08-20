More From Omarosa’s ‘I Just Found Out He’s Racist’ Tour: Trump Administration Purposely Rejecting Black Candidates

Omarosa Manigault Newman was the only African-American in the senior staff of the White House and since she was fired in December, the Trump administration has remained lily white. While doing press for her tell-all book, “Unhinged: An Insider’s Account of the Trump White House,” the reality star claims Trump and his team have no intention of hiring anyone Black.

Omarosa told Reverend Al Shartpon on MSNBC’s “Politics Nation” on Sunday, “It’s much worse than people even realize. There are 30 assistants to the President right now and there are none representing the African-American community. In fact, when we submitted [African-American] candidates, they were rejected over and over again. And I will tell you that they haven’t even made an attempt to replace anyone to do the African-American outreach.”

She continued, “They just kind of detailed a guy over for just three months, I think, to do a little window dressing. But there is really no real commitment to diversity in the White House, and he’s unapologetic about it because he’s completely contradicted the commitment [to Blacks] he made during the campaign.”

If Omarosa thinks Trump saying “What else do you have to lose?” is a “contradiction,” then she is still wildly delusional. Trump told us exactly who he was, he offered no polices on how he would help Black people and Omarosa was one of the fools who fell for it — or maybe she didn’t fall for it. Maybe because she has now been kicked off the Trump train, she only wants people to think she was “blind-sighted.”

Watch the interview below:

