Toni Braxton & Birdman Push Their Wedding Back

It looks like Toni Braxton and Birdman have pushed their wedding back. Toni confirmed her engagement to Birdman back in February and they were supposed to wed in July but due to scheduling conflicts, it hasn’t happened yet.

About the wedding plans, Toni said, ““B and I got engaged seven months ago, but we haven’t set a date because of my schedule. I hate that. You’re supposed to set a date and stick to it. But unfortunately in our business it can be challenging sometimes.”

