Congratulations is in order for ex NBA Baller, Matt Barnes! He is expecting a new bundle of joy with model Anansa Sims, the daughter of super model Beverly Johnson.

Sources say the pair have known each other for years and met through a mutual friend at UCLA.

Matt has twin sons with ex wife, Gloria Govan.

Matt Barnes is Expecting a Baby! was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 100.3: