Feature Story
Michael Jackson’s ‘Thriller’ Is No Longer The Biggest Selling Album In America

'Thriller' is now second to The Eagles' Greatest Hits disc

If you already own a copy of Michael Jackson‘s Thriller and are a die hard MJ fan, it may be time to buy another copy to help the King of Pop maintain ownership of one particular record.

According to the Recording Industry Association of America, The Eagles now hold the distinction of having the biggest-selling album in the U.S. as their Their Greatest Hits 1971 – 1975 album is now 38x platinum. What that means is the album has sold or been streamed the equivalent of 38 million copies. It pushes Thriller, which had been the biggest selling album ever in the U.S. to second place with 33 million copies sold and the distinction of being 33x platinum.

“We are grateful for our families, our management, our crew, the people at radio and, most of all, the loyal fans who have stuck with us through the ups and downs of 46 years. It’s been quite a ride,” Don Henley said in a statement.

The last time the RIAA tallied sales for The Eagles’ greatest hits disc was in 2006, when it had only sold 29 million copies. The move has led plenty of people to write that Hotel California has managed to moonwalk past the King of Pop.

Michael Jackson’s ‘Thriller’ Is No Longer The Biggest Selling Album In America was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Photos
