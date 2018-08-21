CLOSE
Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Who Had The Hottest Look At The 2018 MTV Video Music Awards?

Hot Or Not: VMAs Edition

1 reads
Leave a comment

All of the rage going into the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards was about Nicki Minaj given her tweets and statements over the weekend. While there wasn’t any beef that broke out publicly, the VMAs did give us stunning looks from Cardi B and a whole lot of people trying to follow up on a theme of sparkly chain metal.

RELATED: Travis Scott Maintains No. 1 On Billboard 200, Nicki Minajs’ Queen Is No. 2

RELATED: Cardi B, The Carters Lead VMA Nominations

Peep the full red carpet gallery including a dominatrix Amber RoseBlac Chyna, the Wopsters Gucci Mane and Keyshia Kaior and more.

MTV Video Music Awards Red Carpet Photos

33 photos Launch gallery

MTV Video Music Awards Red Carpet Photos

Continue reading MTV Video Music Awards Red Carpet Photos

MTV Video Music Awards Red Carpet Photos

Join The Box Text Club And Get The Latest Music, Exclusive Contests and Entertainment News On Your Phone</e

Who Had The Hottest Look At The 2018 MTV Video Music Awards? was originally published on theboxhouston.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 5 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 8 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 8 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 8 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 11 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 12 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 12 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close