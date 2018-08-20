CLOSE
Evidence Of Mental Decline? Trump Mistakenly Praises Congressional Black Caucus

Trump has been at war with some CBC members and has an adversarial relationship with the group.

President Donald Trump on Monday repeatedly showered praise on Black lawmakers, mistaking their congressional caucus for border patrol agents, in a sign that he may indeed be experiencing a mental decline as Omarosa Manigault Newman recently suggested.

In remarks apparently intended for Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Trump thanked the “CBC” (Congressional Black Caucus) for its sacrifice in enforcing the nation’s immigration laws.

“Let me extend my gratitude to every law enforcement professional representing ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) and CBC enforcement and removal operations,” Trump said.

The speech came during a White House event in which the Trump administration honored multiple ICE and Border Patrol agents for their efforts in combating illegal immigration and crime.

Trump’s confusion came a week after the release of Newman’s book, in which she describes the president’s mental decline that his inner circle has tried to keep secret.

“While watching the interview I realized that something real and serious was going on in Donald’s brain. His mental decline could not be denied,” she wrote about watching Trump’s interview with NBC News’ Lester Holt in May 2017, in which Trump admitted to thinking of “this Russia thing” when he fired FBI Director James Comey.

It’s strange that Trump slipped up several times by naming the CBC as the organization that deserves praise, particularly considering his adversarial relationship with the caucus and its members.

He has been at war with individual CBC members, most notably Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters of California and Florida Rep. Frederica Wilson.

The first meeting between Trump and the caucus came in March 2017, several weeks after he awkwardly asked a Black reporter at a press conference to set up the meeting. By the 2018 State of the Union address, many of the CBC members who decided not to boycott wore Kente cloth, presumably to protest the president’s racism.

Evidence Of Mental Decline? Trump Mistakenly Praises Congressional Black Caucus was originally published on newsone.com

