CLOSE
National
Home > National

Rudy Giuliani Says ‘Truth Isn’t Truth’ on ‘Meet the Press’

1 reads
Leave a comment
Giuliani Testifies At House Cmte Field Hearing On Security In Post- 9/11 World

Source: Andrew Burton / Getty

When it comes to defending Donald TrumpRudy Giuliani is full of hot takes on everything from paying taxes to sex work. But his latest is really a doozy: Truth isn’t truth.

Rudy decided to drop this gem during an interview on NBC’s Meet the Press. When asked about why it’s taking so long for Trump’s legal team and Robert Mueller’s investigative team to hash out a time for an interview between the the two, Trump’s personal lawyer gave a troubling answer.

“I’m not going to be rushed into having him testify so he gets trapped into perjury,” Giuliani said. “And when you tell me that he should testify because he’s going to tell the truth and he shouldn’t worry, well that’s so silly because that’s somebody’s version of the truth, not the truth.”

“Truth is truth,” NBC anchor Chuck Todd replied.

“No it isn’t,” Giuliani rebuffed. “Truth isn’t truth.”

“Mr. mayor…this is going to become a bad meme,” Todd prophesied.

This defense is no surprise for an administration that introduced “alternate facts.”

Giuliani also claimed he is skeptical of a Mueller interview, because the special investigator may be more likely to believe former FBI Director James Comey, who literally kept detailed notes of his interactions with the president, than Trump. “We have a credibility gap between the two of them,” Giuliani said. Now that is a fact.

 

READ MORE: Complex.com

Article Courtesy of Complex

First Picture Courtesy of Brian ZAK and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Andrew Burton and Getty Images

Video and Tweet Courtesy of Twitter and Complex

Surprise Oprah! A Farewell Spectacular - Performances

Remembering Aretha Franklin [PHOTOS]

36 photos Launch gallery

Remembering Aretha Franklin [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Remembering Aretha Franklin [PHOTOS]

Remembering Aretha Franklin [PHOTOS]

Rudy Giuliani Says ‘Truth Isn’t Truth’ on ‘Meet the Press’ was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 5 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 8 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 8 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 8 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 11 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 12 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 12 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close