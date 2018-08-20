Rudy Giuliani Says ‘Truth Isn’t Truth’ on ‘Meet the Press’

When it comes to defending Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani is full of hot takes on everything from paying taxes to sex work. But his latest is really a doozy: Truth isn’t truth.

Rudy decided to drop this gem during an interview on NBC’s Meet the Press. When asked about why it’s taking so long for Trump’s legal team and Robert Mueller’s investigative team to hash out a time for an interview between the the two, Trump’s personal lawyer gave a troubling answer.

“I’m not going to be rushed into having him testify so he gets trapped into perjury,” Giuliani said. “And when you tell me that he should testify because he’s going to tell the truth and he shouldn’t worry, well that’s so silly because that’s somebody’s version of the truth, not the truth.”

“Truth is truth,” NBC anchor Chuck Todd replied.

“No it isn’t,” Giuliani rebuffed. “Truth isn’t truth.”

“Mr. mayor…this is going to become a bad meme,” Todd prophesied.

WATCH: Rudy Giuliani tells @chucktodd that he doesn’t want President Trump to be caught in a perjury trap by speaking with Special Counsel Robert Mueller. #MTP #IfItsSunday Giuliani: “Truth isn’t truth" pic.twitter.com/SChZbfgAOX — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) August 19, 2018

This defense is no surprise for an administration that introduced “alternate facts.”

Giuliani also claimed he is skeptical of a Mueller interview, because the special investigator may be more likely to believe former FBI Director James Comey, who literally kept detailed notes of his interactions with the president, than Trump. “We have a credibility gap between the two of them,” Giuliani said. Now that is a fact.

