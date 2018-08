Vivian Green is back with visuals to her latest single “Vibes.” Still a beautiful as ever, Vivian gives us a taste of her newest sound and feel. Check out the video below…

NEW VIDEO: Vivian Green – Vibes was originally published on majicatl.com

