Delicious Eats: Shrimp Curry Pasta Salad with Chef Tommi V

Entertainment
| 08.21.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss
Chef Tommi Vincent (aka Chef Tommi V) is a celebrity chef and caterer, and wife of former NFL player, Troy Vincent.  Recently, Troy and Tommi launched Vincent Country, a lifestyle movement created to inspire and uplift and reflect positive images.

Chef Tommi recently stopped by Radio One Atlanta to show us how to make her delicious signature Curry Shrimp Pasta Salad.

Ingredients:

2 pounds medium shrimp, peeled and deveined

1 pound of tricolor pasta, cooked, drained, and cooled

1 can coconut milk

3 garlic cloves

2 T butter

1 medium green pepper, diced

1 medium red pepper diced

1 medium yellow pepper diced

1 shallot, minced

1 package of frozen peas, thawed

1 2.5 oz. can black olive slices

1 c. ranch dressing

½ c. mayonnaise

3 T Curry seasoning

2 t salt

½ black pepper

Step 1

Marinate peeled and deveined shrimp in coconut milk, garlic cloves, 2 T curry seasoning overnight.

Step 2

Remove shrimp from marinade, shaking off excess marinade, and bring to room temperature. Sauté shrimp in butter on med-high. Be careful not to overcook shrimp. They will shrink some, but should still be plump and succulent. Remove from heat and cool.

Step 3

Take half of your shrimp and mince. You can either use a food processor or a knife. The idea here is to have a consistency small enough to ensure shrimp is tasted in every bite. We all know folks will pick out the big shrimps!

Step 4

Mix all of your ingredients together, except pasta. After you incorporate all the ingredient incorporate the pasta in small batches to ensure ever noodle is coated. Chill before serving.

Delicious Eats: Shrimp Curry Pasta Salad with Chef Tommi V was originally published on hotspotatl.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 5 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 8 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 8 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 8 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 11 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 12 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 12 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close