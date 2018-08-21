Fanci Living: 5 Things To Do Before Relocating To A New City

Sometimes, life takes us out of our comfort zones and challenges us to adapt. Whether you’re moving to take a new job, chase your dreams, or just desire to live somewhere new, relocating to a new city has it challenges. Proper planning and awareness, at least, can help make the transition easier. Here are a few suggestions to get you started!

1. CONNECT

After you’ve decided on the city you are moving to, you should start building your network before you move. Learning and exploring a new city will be exciting but having people to resource makes it even better! Luckily, social media makes it easier than ever to connect and re-connect with people across the globe. Also, ask current friends, family, and possibly current coworkers do they know anybody they can connect you with.

via GIPHY

2. SAVE YOUR MONEY

Yup! The green stuff. I suggest you create a moving budget and lifestyle budget. Moving can be expensive, especially without proper planning! Be realistic about how much money you will need to relocate and actually enjoy your life when you get there. If budgeting is not your strong point, find a financial planner or a good friend that can help. Remember, new city means new friends, new cuisine, and cocktails!

via GIPHY

3. CREATE A PERSONAL PLAN

This is the most essential part of the process. I suggest you put together at least a one-year plan of what you would like to accomplish in this new city. Adjusting to this new path can be frustrating and discouraging at times. Especially if things are not playing out the way you envisioned they would. When these times appear you’ll have to remind yourself why you’re there. Having a plan to refer back to will help you reset and refocus.

via GIPHY

4. GET YOUR SH*T TOGETHER

Don’t wait until you relocate to get it together. Be realistic about what you need to be successful in your career field or dream of choice. Be proactive and work ahead in your current city, that way when you move, you can hit the ground running. Business cards, photo shoots, portfolio, etc. Having this ready will help people take you seriously and will be a nice confidence boost for you while networking!

via GIPHY

5. LET IT GO!

Minimize. Minimize. Minimize! I suggest you try to let go as much stuff as possible that you are not using. Take time to go through your clutter and purge. If you have a pair of pants that you haven’t worn in two years (even if you can still fit them), get rid of it! For the good items, have a garage sale, re-sale online, or donate. Everything else, trash it! Bring only the things that represent and serve you. New City, New you!

via GIPHY

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone

Fanci Living: 5 Things To Do Before Relocating To A New City was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Also On 100.3: