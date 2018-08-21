Jazzy Report: Having More Black Doctors Could Increase Life Expectancy For Black Men

A new study has found that if there were more black doctors, black men could have a longer life expectancy. According to the study black men were more likely to agree to treatment if their doctor was also African American. Black men have higher rates of early death due to heart disease and cancer than any other group.

