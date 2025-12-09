Ryan Coogler On Penning ‘Sinners’: “I Was Just Trying To Write From The Most Honest Place”

Cindy Ord / Ryan Coogler / Sinners

Sinners was easily one of the best films of the year, and as award season kicks off, Hollywood is acknowledging that. Director and creator of the film, Ryan Coogler, alongside the film’s producers, got candid about making his masterpiece.

Fresh off the news of the period vampire flick starring Michael B. Jordan earning 8 Golden Globe nominations, including Best Picture Drama and Best Director Motion Picture, Ryan Coogler talked about what motivated him to write what many feel is a firm favorite to win Best Picture awards at multiple award shows.

“For me, I was just trying to write from the most honest place,” Coogler begins. “We were constantly trying to think about the themes and why we were so excited about the movie… but we were also thinking about the opportunity to entertain folks in theaters all over the world.”

Coogler’s wife, Zinzi Coogler, who served as a producer on the film, spoke about what excited her about it, noting that its unique characters drew her in.

“I was immediately pulled into every single character on the page in a way that I felt like I had known them personally,” she said. “When the script makes its turn just about midway through, I just remember feeling so excited and afraid for everyone that I had fallen in love with.”

Sinners, fresh off a big night at the Gotham Awards, took home the Ensemble Tribute Award, with Wunmi Mosaku winning the award for Outstanding Supporting Performance.

Fans of the film are hoping, and are very confident Sinners will have a good night at the Golden Globe Awards as well.

You can see reactions to the film receiving 8 Golden Globe nominations below.