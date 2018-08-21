Pennsylvania Men Facing Charges for Having Intercourse with Farm Animals

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) –
A Pennsylvania district attorney announced charges against three men accused of having sexual intercourse with animals.
The Clearfield County District Attorney identified the men as:
- Terry Wallace, 41
- Matthew Brubaker, 32
- Marc Measnikoff, 34
Charges include 1,460 counts of sexual intercourse with animals, endangering the welfare of children, corruption of minors, and cruelty to animals.
According to the complaint, a 16-year-old boy told Pennsylvania State Police that the three suspects were having sexual relations with dogs, horses, a cow, and a goat.
The teen told investigators that a special “V-shaped” pen was used to corner the animals before the sexual contact.
While serving the search warrant, police seized a large volume of homemade videos.
READ MORE: Cleveland19.com
Article Courtesy of WOIO Cleveland 19 News
First Picture Courtesy of Rebecca Conrad / EyeEm and Getty Images
Second Picture Courtesy of Jan Sochor/CON and Getty Images
