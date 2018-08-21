CLOSE
Pennsylvania Men Facing Charges for Having Intercourse with Farm Animals

A Pennsylvania district attorney announced charges against three men accused of having sexual intercourse with animals.

The Clearfield County District Attorney identified the men as:

  • Terry Wallace, 41
  • Matthew Brubaker, 32
  • Marc Measnikoff, 34

Charges include 1,460 counts of sexual intercourse with animals, endangering the welfare of children, corruption of minors, and cruelty to animals.

According to the complaint, a 16-year-old boy told Pennsylvania State Police that the three suspects were having sexual relations with dogs, horses, a cow, and a goat.

The teen told investigators that a special “V-shaped” pen was used to corner the animals before the sexual contact.

While serving the search warrant, police seized a large volume of homemade videos.

 

Pennsylvania Men Facing Charges for Having Intercourse with Farm Animals was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

