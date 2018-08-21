Ex-Trump Lawyer Michael Cohen Reaches Plea Deal

Oh man, now it’s on like Donkey Kong. On Tuesday afternoon, President Donald Trump’s former longtime personal attorney and “fixer” Michael Cohen reportedly reached a tentative plea deal with federal prosecutors in the Southern District of New York.
The news comes four months after the FBI raided Cohen’s office at the recommendation of Special Counsel Robert Mueller. In the April raid, documents were seized related to the alleged hush money his client paid to adult film star Stormy Daniels prior to the 2016 election — in addition to the payment for the “catch-and-kill” National Enquirer story paid out to former Playboy playmate Karen McDougal.
Details are still thin, but ABC News is reporting that should Cohen agree to cooperate, the information he provides could further boost Mueller’s Russian investigation into the meddling of the 2016 election. The New York Timesconfirms that the deal is connected to Cohen’s payments he made to women“for Mr. Trump.”
