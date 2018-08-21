CLOSE
National
Home > National

Paul Manafort Found Guilty on Eight Felony Crime Charges, Mistrial Declared on Ten Charges

0 reads
Leave a comment
Republican National Convention

Source: Tom Williams / Getty

(RNN) – A jury has found Paul Manafort guilty on eight felony financial crimes charges.

It was undecided on 10 other counts, and a mistrial was declared for those charges.

Manafort has been convicted on five counts of felony tax fraud charges, one count of failing to file a foreign bank account and two more counts of bank fraud.

Manafort worked for several months as President Donald Trump’s campaign chairman during the 2016 election.

Special counsel Robert Mueller brought 18 charges related to tax evasion and bank fraud against Manafort, based on evidence that Mueller’s team uncovered in the ongoing probe into Russia’s attempt to sway the presidential election – and into possible assistance from the Trump campaign in such election tampering.

 

READ MORE: Cleveland19.com

Article Courtesy of WOIO Cleveland 19 News

First Picture Courtesy of The Washington Post and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Tom Williams and Getty Images

Surprise Oprah! A Farewell Spectacular - Performances

Remembering Aretha Franklin [PHOTOS]

36 photos Launch gallery

Remembering Aretha Franklin [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Remembering Aretha Franklin [PHOTOS]

Remembering Aretha Franklin [PHOTOS]

Paul Manafort Found Guilty on Eight Felony Crime Charges, Mistrial Declared on Ten Charges was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 5 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 8 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 8 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 8 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 11 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 12 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 12 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close