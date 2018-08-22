CLOSE
Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Drake Brings Out Travis Scott To Perform “Sicko Mode” In Toronto

1 reads
Leave a comment
Drake In My Feelings video

Source: Vevo / Youtube

Via | HotNewHipHop

Watch Drake & Travis Scott perform “Sicko Mode” live in Toronto.

After having to postpone the first few shows in his hometown this week, Drakefinally resumed his  “Aubrey & The Three Migos” tour in Toronto Tuesday night, and boy did he have a surprise for his hometown audience. The 6 God decided to bring out special guest Travis Scott fresh off his performance at the VMA’s last night to help him perform a few hits in front of the sold-out crowd at the Scotiabank Arena.

As you might expect, the two took the stage together and performed their new single “Sicko Mode” off Travis’ #1 album in the country Astroworld. Of course the crowd went nuts when Travis came out on stage, and rightfully so.

READ MORE

Drake Brings Out Travis Scott To Perform “Sicko Mode” In Toronto was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 5 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 8 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 8 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 8 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 11 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 12 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 12 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close