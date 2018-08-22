Via | HipHopDX

SZA’s CTRL, HipHopDX’s 2017 R&B Album of the Year, continues to break the new ground well after its release.

The TDE Queen recently took to Instagram to thank her label and fans for pushing the incredible piece of music to a whopping amount of streams — 2.3 billion to be exact.

“Today I found out we 2.3 billion streams deep and a buncha other cool stuff,” the R&B starlet wrote. “I love my family. I love you all for pressing play at any time. Thank you for this journey @dangerookipawaa @iamstillpunch @rcarecords Thank you God for this existence.”

READ MORE

SZA Thanks Fans For 2.3 Billion “CTRL” Streams was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On 100.3: