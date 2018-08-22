CLOSE
Features
Home > Features

Oops: Woman Loses NASA Internship After Tweeting “Suck My Di** And Balls” To One Important Guy

When social media messes up the #NoFilter squad.

1 reads
Leave a comment
Kennedy Space Centre Florida

Source: Daniel Haug / Getty

Social media can be a tricky world to navigate, especially if you’re one of those #nofilter kind of people.

Just take Twitter user Naomi H. for example, who just got an internship with NASA only to be fired a short while later.

And what was the cause of her severance?

Her #nofilter mouth.

According to Newsweek, Naomi H. (as she’s identified on Twitter) got the internship of her dream with NASA. She was so excited by the news that she went on Twitter to celebrate by saying, “EVERYONE SHUT THE FU** UP. I GOT ACCEPTED FOR A NASA INTERNSHIP.”

A little aggressive, but congrats right!?

 

Wrong.

Someone named Homer Hickam saw Naomi H.’s use of profanity and replied to her tweet by saying “Language.”

Well remember Naomi is a #nofilter kind of girl, so she was completely and utterly against being censored. She replied to this Homer guy saying “Suck my di** and balls, I’m working for NASA.”

 

Again, a little aggressive.

But who cares, she’s working for NASA!

Unfortunately, little did Naomi know, Hickam is a highly respected NASA engineer and a member of the National Space Council — the group that actually overseas NASA.

 

Hickam made Naomi aware of this and things went downhill from there.

Hit the next page to find out what happened!

Oops: Woman Loses NASA Internship After Tweeting “Suck My Di** And Balls” To One Important Guy was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2Next page »

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 5 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 8 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 8 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 8 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 11 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 12 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 12 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close