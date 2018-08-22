A Nicki Minaj and BTS collaboration? It coming thanks to a little slip up from Shazam!

Looks like a slip up from Shazam may have ruined the surprise collaboration between @BTS_twt and @NickiMinaj on the K-Pop group’s upcoming single #IDOL. pic.twitter.com/gLfzjLHhKz — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 22, 2018

The online celebrity outlet Pop Crave made the discovery on Wednesday when it revealed inadvertently through the popular song-identifying app that the Queen rapper would appear on BTS’ upcoming single, “Idol.” The K-Pop group’s label, Big Hit Entertainment only stoked fans anticipation for the track when they posted the teaser video to the song as it is the next single from the band’s smash album, Love Yourself: Answer.

RELATED: BTS Releases The Highly Anticipated “Love Yourself” Video

RELATED: BTS Become First K-Pop Act To Reach Number One On Billboard

Of course, it sent one BTS Army member into a frenzy.

THAT DEADASS SAYS BTS FT NICKI MINAJ OH MY GOD pic.twitter.com/OSooDHBMqQ — lin (@gcfshobi) August 22, 2018

All this is supposedly happening on Friday, leaving both the Barbz and BTS Armies in full preparation mode for the massive BTS x Nicki Minaj takeover. Why Friday? Because that’s when the video for “Idol” premieres. Watch the teaser below!

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone

Is A Nicki Minaj + BTS Collaboration On The Way? was originally published on radionowhouston.com

Also On 100.3: